The conflict between the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami gets messier as both continue to accuse each other on Twitter.

Dabiri-Erewa had earlier accused Pantami of ordering gunmen to throw NIDCOM staff out of the office given to them by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami. [NAN]

The NCC is an agency under the ministry of communications headed by Pantami.

Responding to the allegation, the minister took to his Twitter page to refute the claim, describing it as a fat lie.

He tweeted, “THIS IS A FAT LIE FROM HER: The owner of the building @NgComCommission has faulted her lies on their social media platforms. The minister has never given that directives to any gunman. We need to be very objective in reporting. I have never sent any gunmen there, & I have no one.”

But Dabiri-Erewa was not going to let Pantami’s claim slide as she swiftly reacted to the tweet, saying his disrespect for women is legendary.

She said the minister ejected her staff from their office because she is a woman.

She said, “An Islamic scholar should not lie Hon Minister. ( PhD)You did that to me cos I am a woman. Your disrespect for women is legendary Left the ugly incident behind me since Feb. But pls release all our office equipment. Public office is transient .@DrIsaPantami.”

A screenshot of the accusation and counter accusation between NIDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

To support her claim against the minister, Dabiri-Erewa tweeted a video showing NIDCOM staff when they were allegedly denied access to their office on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

NIDCOM had earlier tweeted the same video to support the claim that the staff of the agency were thrown out of their office on the order of the minister.