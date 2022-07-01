Abia lawmaker urges political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case

According to him, solving Kanu’s lingering case through political approach will usher lasting solution and permanent peace in the South-East.

He stated: “As always, I am in support of a political solution to the issues that Kanu has with the Nigerian state.

“Many eminent and well-meaning Nigerians believe that Kanu’s continued detention is largely responsible for the current tension and security breaches in the southeast.

“They have severally recommended dialogue with Kanu and other separatist groups to douse the tension in the land.

“I, therefore, urge the Federal Government to consider Kanu’s matter from the point of restoring peace in the zone and not as the cause of insecurity in the area.”

Ichita urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the counsel and appeals by eminent Nigerians to win their respect and confidence.

He particularly recalled the special appeal by a delegation of Igbo leaders, led by First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

“It may not be well-meaning to ignore or disregard the appeal by Amaechi, asking the president to release Kanu to him.

“We have had enough tension in the southeast.

“Therefore, I encourage the Federal Government to take practical measures to restore peace in the zone.

“There is always a solution to every problem.

“Every Nigerian deserves to live in an egalitarian and peaceful society .

“Let us give peace a chance. A lasting peace is what will heal our land,” Ichita added.

He commended Kanu for preaching for peace in a media interview he granted during his Tuesday’s appearance in court.