The Lagos State Ministry of Health, has announced the recovery and discharge of 90 COVID-19 patients from seven of the state’s isolation facilities.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Friday, said that the patients were 30 females and 60 males, all Nigerians.

It said that the patients had been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“The patients; 28 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, five from Gbagada, two from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1137,” it said.

It advised the citizens to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles toward reducing the spread of the virus.