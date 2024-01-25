70km new roads completed in Lagos West Senatorial District – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this known on Thursday in Ikeja, during the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting.

Sanwo-Olu said the government was also constructing over 30 ongoing road projects, which were at various stages of completion within the district.

”In Lagos West Senatorial District, infrastructure development has been our priority since we came in.

“Over the last four years, we have completed over 70 kilometres of new roads and over two kilometres of bridges.

”These include Pen-Cinema Bridge, Ikeja Flyover, and over 42 roads we have completed in Alimosho, Ifako, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Amuwo Odofin and Badagry,” he said.

According to him, his administration will be raising the pace of its development strides, as it doubles the efforts to deliver twice the number of projects and programmes achieved in the first term.

”I often like to describe this second term as our season of doubling. We want to move twice as fast as we did in the first term and accomplish twice as much.

”Of course, our T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda will continue to guide and propel all that we do for the progress and development of Lagos State,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos West Senatorial District was also the major beneficiary of the intracity railway development projects, as it hosted major passenger hubs of Blue Line and Red Line trains.

He said the new General Hospital being constructed by his administration in Ojo axis, was at an advanced stage of development.

The governor said the hospital when completed would further improve health care access in the district.

Sanwo-Olu said to further enhance security and safety in Lagos State, his administration would be releasing an additional 300 patrol vehicles and work gadgets to raise surveillance and capacity of security agencies, to respond to emerging threats.

He urged the residents to be law-abiding and support measures introduced by the government to maintain law and order, as the government would ensure laws were fair and just to all.

”We are in talks with you, the citizens, today because we believe the government does not know it all.

“The feedback and inputs we are taking away from here will help us to cater for your needs and wellbeing better.

”On our part, we will strive to make it easier for you to be law-abiding. It is not enough to say the laws must be obeyed, we must also ensure that the laws are clear, fair and just.

”When people break the law and don’t do the right thing, they make governance a lot more difficult for us. We must discharge our civic responsibility and fulfil our obligations as citizens.

”When we do this, it reduces the cost of governance and saves resources that will enable us to do a lot more. While we appreciate your suggestions, we are also encouraging you to ensure that all citizens do the right thing at all times,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his welcome, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the town hall meeting was a part of the open-door policy of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Omotoso said the meeting was to engender an all-inclusive government, in which citizens would have an input.

He said the town hall meeting would have taken off during the governor’s first term but for several unanticipated occurrences, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled the plan.

”The conversation continues with the citizens on the Lagos project.