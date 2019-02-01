The Nigerian army reportedly abandoned their duties on Monday, January 28, 2019, allowing the insurgents to freely charge at defenceless civilians who were already displaced from former raids.

Osai Ojigho is the director for Amnesty International in Nigeria. He told The New York Times four days after the attack in Rann that the deaths recorded may be considered as war crimes. The humanitarian deduced that there is an issue of incompetence to deal with in the army who he confirmed to have left their base a day before the onslaught.

Following a previous invasion by Boko Haram in the town, a joint watch comprising of soldiers from the Nigerian army and counterparts in Cameroon were stationed there to offer protection. Nigerian troopers reportedly left their posts after their neighbouring partners went back home.

"This attack on civilians who have already been displaced by the bloody conflict may amount to possible war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

"Witnesses told us that Nigerian soldiers abandoned their posts the day before the attack, demonstrating the authorities' utter failure to protect civilians," The New York Times gathered.

500 hunters to support Nigerian troops in fighting Boko Haram

Mr. Kashim Shettima is the governor of Borno State. On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, he oversaw an oath-swearing ceremony attended by 500 hunters who have pledged to support the Nigerian army in order to defeat Boko Haram.

According to the Premium Times News on Thursday, the vow is to ensure that the volunteers are not tempted to betray the troops.

"May anyone who reveals our strategy to Boko Haram or betrays allegiance to the military and government in anyway be consumed by this oath," Mr. Mai Durma who is the leader of the hunters tells his colleagues.

It is a tricky and totally different option allowing support from local hunters.

The Borno state governor Shettima admits that the idea is "comparatively new". He noted that the oath will help to eliminate any reason for doubt.