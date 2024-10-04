Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

The wooden boat conveying about 300 passengers was reported to have capsized at the Gbajibo river in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Council Chairman of Mokwa local government, Abubakar Dakani, the passengers were travelling to Gbajibo from Mundi for the annual Maulud celebration, when the boat capsized.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of casualties, but the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) put the figure at 48.

Confirming the figure, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, NSEMA’s Director General said the recovery of six more bodies on Friday brought the number to 42.

He said search and rescue operations are still ongoing to recover more victims from the river.

President Tinubu reacts

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the government and people of Niger over the tragedy.

In his condolence statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Tinubu directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the incessant boat accidents in Niger State.

The statement read in part, “President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead.

“The President directs the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.

“He orders NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.”