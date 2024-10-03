ADVERTISEMENT
420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA vows to continue to combat illicit drug trafficking in the country.

NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Its Commander, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Danmalam said, “The command had within the period under review arrested a total of 420 suspects, comprising 404 males and 16 females.

”The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users and traffickers.”

The commander also disclosed that the command had made seizures of various illicit substances.

He said, “The illicit substances included, Cocaine,

Cannabis Sativa, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,045.93kgs.

“The command seized a total of 1,393 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and equally seized four locally made arms in the course of its numerous operations in the period being reported.

”The command equally secured the conviction of 30 drug offenders and charged a total of 54 suspects, while investigations on others are ongoing.

Danmalam said in its non-kinetic approach to combating the drug menace through drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out various sensitization and awareness programmes.

“It counseled 50 drug users while it has rehabilitated 50 drug dependent persons, who successfully recovered and were reintegrated into the mainstream society, “Danmalam said.

He said the command would continue to combat illicit drug trafficking even as he appealed for timely and useful information for quick response and proactive measures.

