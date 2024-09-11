39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

Katsina is one of the North-West states ravaged by the activities of bandits who kidnap people for ransom and, more often than not, kill their victims.

During a recent interview with DW Hausa, Radda disclosed how inadequate manpower and equipment have frustrated the efforts to liberate the state from the criminal elements who continue to perpetuate their heinous acts.

The Governor mentioned that a whole Local Government Area (LGA) in the state had only 39 police officers deployed to man it.

He added that the said local government, whose name he didn't mention, comprises 10 wards and over 200 villages.

According to him, only nine guns were available to the 39 officers with just five of the weapons operational.

“Currently in Katsina, there is a local government area with 39 policemen and nine guns, and the serviceable guns are five.

“The LGA has 10 political wards, with more than 200 villages. How can a police force with 39 personnel protect them?

We have come up with an initiative that for any community ready to defend itself, we will give them necessary support and training to engage criminals before the arrival of the security agents,” Radda said.

Pulse Nigeria

Katsina under bandits' siege

The Governor's revelation comes a few days after he accused some community leaders in the state of colluding with bandits.

While speaking at a town hall meeting over the weekend, Radda said a community leader collected 700 thousand naira bribe from bandits and allowed the criminals to kill 30 people in his village.

“There was a representative of the village head who collected ₦700,000 from bandits and allowed them to enter his area and killed about 30 people.