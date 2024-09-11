ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Katsina Governor lamented the lack of adequate manpower and equipment to confront the criminals, especially bandits wreaking havoc in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

Katsina is one of the North-West states ravaged by the activities of bandits who kidnap people for ransom and, more often than not, kill their victims.

During a recent interview with DW Hausa, Radda disclosed how inadequate manpower and equipment have frustrated the efforts to liberate the state from the criminal elements who continue to perpetuate their heinous acts.

The Governor mentioned that a whole Local Government Area (LGA) in the state had only 39 police officers deployed to man it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the said local government, whose name he didn't mention, comprises 10 wards and over 200 villages.

According to him, only nine guns were available to the 39 officers with just five of the weapons operational.

“Currently in Katsina, there is a local government area with 39 policemen and nine guns, and the serviceable guns are five.

“The LGA has 10 political wards, with more than 200 villages. How can a police force with 39 personnel protect them?

We have come up with an initiative that for any community ready to defend itself, we will give them necessary support and training to engage criminals before the arrival of the security agents,” Radda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Ex-governor narrates how bandits sacked him from his 10,000 hectares farmland

Bandits [Arise News]
Bandits [Arise News] Pulse Nigeria

The Governor's revelation comes a few days after he accused some community leaders in the state of colluding with bandits.

While speaking at a town hall meeting over the weekend, Radda said a community leader collected 700 thousand naira bribe from bandits and allowed the criminals to kill 30 people in his village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a representative of the village head who collected ₦700,000 from bandits and allowed them to enter his area and killed about 30 people.

“There were women arrested, and a teacher serving as their informant, in fact, almost all the segments of people are involved in this act,” the governor said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abiodun asks Ogun workers to take 2 days off in a week as fuel price hike bites

Abiodun asks Ogun workers to take 2 days off in a week as fuel price hike bites

39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

Tinubu gradually taking Nigeria back to Abacha days - Afenifere

Tinubu gradually taking Nigeria back to Abacha days - Afenifere

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

DSS didn't invade your office - Civil society group debunks SERAP's claim

DSS didn't invade your office - Civil society group debunks SERAP's claim

Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised