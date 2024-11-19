ADVERTISEMENT
33-year-old man arrested for stealing electronic road sign in Oshodi, Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday in Oshodi area of the state while removing the installation.

RRS made this known in a post it shared on its X handle@rrsLagos767 on Monday night. It said that the suspect was apprehended at about 2:00 am on Wednesday in the Oshodi area of the state while removing the installation.

“The suspect was apprehended for stealing one of the electronic road signs installed on Five Star Bridge, Oshodi, to caution road users to slow down.

“Vandals had, a week before, stolen the battery of one of the two road signs installed at the inward Apapa end of the bridge to caution motorists.

“The arrest is coming few weeks after the RRS Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, deployed a patrol team to the area to stem traffic robbery and protect public infrastructure,” RRS stated.

It said that battery cables and pliers were recovered from the suspect.

