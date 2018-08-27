news

Nigeria will be welcoming British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.

May will visit President Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, August 29 and also spend some time in Lagos.

Nigeria is one of three countries May will be visiting this week. The others are Kenya and South Africa.

Merkel is expected in Nigeria on Friday, August 31, after visits to Senegal and Ghana.

Here are 3 reasons why two of the most powerful women in the world are coming to Nigeria this week.

1. Migration and Terrorism

Germany is battling a migrant crisis, as a stream of refugees from Africa and elsewhere, empty into Europe every other day.

Her talks with Buhari will revolve around how to stem the influx of Nigerians to Germany and Europe through Libya.

Merkel and Buhari will also discuss combating the Boko Haram menace which has crippled most of Nigeria since 2009.

May will also discuss tackling Boko Haram and instability in the northern region with Buhari.

2. Post-Brexit trade ties

May's central message during her visit will be focused on a renewed partnership between the UK and Nigeria, as the UK seeks new business relationships outside of Europe, after the Brexit vote of June 2016.

May said: "Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy, and as longstanding partners, this trip is a unique opportunity at a unique time for the UK to set out our ambition to work even closer together.

"A more prosperous, growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests and its incredible potential will only be realised through a concerted partnership between governments, global institutions and business.

"As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships. This week I am looking forward to discussing how we can do that alongside Africa to help deliver important investment and jobs as well as continue to work together to maintain stability and security”.

3. Speaking with the private sector

May will hold meetings with private sector players in Nigeria’s commercial capital city of Lagos, before leaving the continent.