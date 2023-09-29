ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chancellor stated that there was no amount of foreign interest that would be a substitute for the indigenous engagement in finding solutions to challenges of today.

2022/2023 graduating students of Covenant University, Ota,Ogun (Credit: Covenant University)
2022/2023 graduating students of Covenant University, Ota,Ogun (Credit: Covenant University)

Recommended articles

Adebayo disclosed this on Friday during the 18th Convocation ceremony and Conferment of First and Higher Degrees, and presentation of prizes in Ota. According to him, 1,175 students graduated for the 2022/2023 academic session.

This comprised 283 students who made first class, 656 second class upper honours, 214 second class lower, third class 22 and 204 post-graduate students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson Ifechukwu, a student in the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering, College of Engineering, emerged as the best-graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98.

“The Covenant’s mission is to transform students into experts, thinkers, innovative managers and resourceful technocrats in all fields of learning, thus restoring relevance to the university context in Africa,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution was ranked first in Nigeria, first in West Africa and 7th in Africa by the Times Higher Education World University and Impact Rankings. He added that Covenant is the only private university among all Nigerian universities in the 2023 ranking, making it the best private university in Nigeria and Africa.

Also, Dr David Oyedepo, the Chancellor of the institution, said there was no amount of foreign interest or support that would be a substitute for our indigenous engagement in finding solutions to our challenges of today.

Oyedepo said that there was the need for Africa to rediscover “our true identities, because wherever there is liberty, dignity is restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have always believed that no solution can be more enduring than home-grown solutions,” he added.

The chancellor stressed the need for Africa not to run away from their challenges but should take responsibility by providing solutions inwardly to their problems. He said that Covenant university was on a mission to restore the dignity of the black race by providing job creators and not job seekers.

Dr David Abioye, Pro-Chancellor, urged the graduating students not to join the league of those who believe in starting big rather “you should start small and grow.” Abioye said that starting small would help them build personal belongings and enhance stability at various stages of pursuit.

“Slow and steady win the race,’’ he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

Polytechnic in Lafia bans students from celebrating after exams

Polytechnic in Lafia bans students from celebrating after exams

Kaduna PDP rejects tribunal judgment affirming Gov Sani's victory

Kaduna PDP rejects tribunal judgment affirming Gov Sani's victory

FRSC launches 'Ember' months campaign in Abia, warns against speed

FRSC launches 'Ember' months campaign in Abia, warns against speed

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG