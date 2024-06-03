ADVERTISEMENT
24,535 candidates to retake UTME in June as JAMB releases more results

Bayo Wahab

JAMB said it rescheduled the examination for 24,535 candidates who wrote the previous exam at centres malpractices took place.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]
Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

The board announced this in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Benjamin said the exam body rescheduled the examination for 24,535 candidates, who wrote the previous exam at centres where malpractices took place.

He said, “The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slip from Tuesday, 4th June 2024, to ascertain their designated examination centres.

“This release brings the total results released to 1,883,350. The rescheduled examination, which is taking place on Saturday, 22nd June 2024, two weeks from now, is to give affected candidates adequate time to prepare for the exercise.”

He also urged concerned candidates to check their results by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019.

Benjamin added that candidates who have been cleared would have their results, while those rescheduled would get a new date.

It would be recalled that JAMB announced the release of the 2024 UTME results at a conference in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination but according to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, only 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above.

