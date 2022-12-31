ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 polls: Your votes will count, Buhari reassures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that under his watch, their collective will and votes in the 2023 general elections will be fulfilled.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Buhari thanked the almighty God who saw Nigerians through the year 2022 and had given them the opportunity to see another New Year, describing it as an opportunity to reflect on the past year, reposition, and move forward in the new year.

According to him, “all these electoral and democratic principles are working in concert because of the transcendent beliefs, beyond partisan politics of you the great citizen of Nigeria.

“In addition is my personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections, being diligently conducted by INEC, will be free and fair.

The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch,” he said.

President Buhari who lauded his administration’s landmark Amended Electoral Act said it would ensure that “we have free and fair elections across the nation.”

“We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls,” Buhari added.

The president urged Nigerians to also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections.

“We, as a government will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law,” he further assured.

According to him, reflecting on the Year 2022 allows his government to examine its legacies of successes and challenges, as well as celebrate its wins and review its obstacles.

”Governance is a continuum, which still places a transitional responsibility on the administration to provide for the incoming government a non-partisan and objective roadmap for 2023,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 polls: Your votes will count, Buhari reassures Nigerians

2023 polls: Your votes will count, Buhari reassures Nigerians

Why I won’t scrap Lagos LCDAs created by Tinubu – Jandor

Why I won’t scrap Lagos LCDAs created by Tinubu – Jandor

Buhari mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Buhari mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Presidency: Obi consults Ojukwu’s family, seeks support

Presidency: Obi consults Ojukwu’s family, seeks support

No crisis in Lagos APC, we remain united — Spokesman

No crisis in Lagos APC, we remain united — Spokesman

Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agency, board

Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agency, board

2023: Buhari’s last New Year message as President

2023: Buhari’s last New Year message as President

Division among G5 Governors as Tinubu, Obi's adoption stalls

Division among G5 Governors as Tinubu, Obi's adoption stalls

5 controversial moments in the life of pope Benedict XVI

5 controversial moments in the life of pope Benedict XVI

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop