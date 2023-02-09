ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 Elections: NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote

Bayo Wahab

Over 26 million students registered to participate in the 2023 general elections.

NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote during 2023 elections (Premium Times)
NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote during 2023 elections (Premium Times)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This was announced in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres.

The letter reads, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary ‘s highest regard for your understanding and unwavering cooperation”

According to the data from the Independent National Electoral Commission over 26 million students registered for the 2023 general elections.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Naira scarcity affecting mental health of Nigerians – Psychiatrists

Naira scarcity affecting mental health of Nigerians – Psychiatrists

2023 Census is Buhari’s legacy programme – Lai Mohammed

2023 Census is Buhari’s legacy programme – Lai Mohammed

2023: Nasarawa lawmaker says Tinubu, Sule, APC victory certain

2023: Nasarawa lawmaker says Tinubu, Sule, APC victory certain

Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

Joe Ajaero emerges NLC's new president, promises to increase minimum wage

Joe Ajaero emerges NLC's new president, promises to increase minimum wage

2023 Elections: NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote

2023 Elections: NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis