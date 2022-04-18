2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

In a press statement released by the Embassy, China described the rumours as “fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives.”

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Embassy of China has been drawn to a misleading report on an online news portal, alleging that Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport of Nigeria and one of the aspirants to the 2023 Presidential Election, has secured the backing of the Chinese Government and several meetings were held between Amaechi’s allies and the Chinese Government’, even claiming that ‘China needs to … install its dominance in Africa’.

“The general public is kindly reminded to ignore it and keep vigilant on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives. Mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle and long-term commitment of China’s diplomacy.