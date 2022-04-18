RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle...

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation now in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. (Punch)
Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation now in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. (Punch)

The Embassy of China in Nigeria has refuted news alleging that the People’s Republic of China is supporting the Presidential ambition of Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Recommended articles

In a press statement released by the Embassy, China described the rumours as “fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives.”

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Embassy of China has been drawn to a misleading report on an online news portal, alleging that Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport of Nigeria and one of the aspirants to the 2023 Presidential Election, has secured the backing of the Chinese Government and several meetings were held between Amaechi’s allies and the Chinese Government’, even claiming that ‘China needs to … install its dominance in Africa’.

The general public is kindly reminded to ignore it and keep vigilant on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives. Mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle and long-term commitment of China’s diplomacy.

Giving respect to Nigeria’s democratic political system, the Embassy expressed its confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian Government and people of organizing and conducting a successful general election.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amid death rumours, Governor Akeredolu arrives Nigeria from Germany

Amid death rumours, Governor Akeredolu arrives Nigeria from Germany

2023 polls and challenge of security [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

2023 polls and challenge of security [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Nigerian Navy seizes N200 million worth of petrol products in 3 weeks

Nigerian Navy seizes N200 million worth of petrol products in 3 weeks

2023 elections: Suspension of voter registration in Imo LGA a setback for increased participation

2023 elections: Suspension of voter registration in Imo LGA a setback for increased participation

2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

2022 UTME: JAMB optimistic of a hitch-free exercise

2022 UTME: JAMB optimistic of a hitch-free exercise

Yari, Marafa, dump APC for PDP

Yari, Marafa, dump APC for PDP

2023: Guber aspirant, AnyinChuks, describes self as new dawn of hope, job creation for Ebonyi

2023: Guber aspirant, AnyinChuks, describes self as new dawn of hope, job creation for Ebonyi

Easter: Imo will overcome current travails – Uzodimma

Easter: Imo will overcome current travails – Uzodimma

Trending

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible; negotiations stalled

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible, negotiation stalled. [Twitter:Channels]