The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

It'd be recalled that all returnees received N100,000 and a bag, courtesy of the Dangote Foundation.

Stranded Nigerians in Sudan [Sudan jpg page speedic]
Stranded Nigerians in Sudan [Sudan jpg page speedic]

Recommended articles

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, on Saturday said this was included in the highlights of the multi-agency briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Friday.

Balogun said the briefing stated that the next batch of returnees were expected by flight in “another 12 hours or less, all things being equal”.

He also stated that all issues relating to delay of other flights had been resolved and cleared diplomatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun said the briefing stated that the previous flight came aboard Tarco Airline flight B7B3/300 with 128 females and two males.

“First batch was C130 NAF of 102 PAX and second batch was Air Peace with PAX 274.

“Max Air with capacity of 540 PAX, AZMAN Air with 400 PAX and C130 are on ground to evacuate others, while Tarco promised to make two more trips as well as Air Peace on standby.”

According to him, all returnees will be profiled, catered for and provided with post trauma treatment and counselling.

He further stated that the returnees would also liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education for the continuation of their studies in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

It recalled that all returnees received N100,000 and a bag, courtesy of the Dangote Foundation.

Also, NiDCOM facilitated MTN SIM cards with N25,000 worth of airtime to all returnees.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs provided them with food, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) provided them with vehicles, accommodation and logistics support.

Diplomatic cover was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Refugees Commission promised social support for all the returnees.

Also, a lady put to bed in Port Sudan, and both the baby and the mother are doing great and will be brought back soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun said that a Nigerian, who sustained a hand injury, has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

132 Nigerians to arrive Abuja on Saturday from Sudan

132 Nigerians to arrive Abuja on Saturday from Sudan

From governorship hopeful to UK prison, timeline of Ekweremadu's tortuous year

From governorship hopeful to UK prison, timeline of Ekweremadu's tortuous year

Is Ekweremadu's fall a test of Nigeria's diplomatic skills?

Is Ekweremadu's fall a test of Nigeria's diplomatic skills?

11 years after, FG inaugurates UNICAL faculty of law building

11 years after, FG inaugurates UNICAL faculty of law building

King Charles's coronation opportunity to request pardon for Ekweremadu - Lawyer

King Charles's coronation opportunity to request pardon for Ekweremadu - Lawyer

God don butter my bread - Throwback to when King Charles spoke pidgin in Nigeria

God don butter my bread - Throwback to when King Charles spoke pidgin in Nigeria

What Buhari told Commonwealth leaders about Nigeria's 2023 elections

What Buhari told Commonwealth leaders about Nigeria's 2023 elections

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK