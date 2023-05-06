1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, on Saturday said this was included in the highlights of the multi-agency briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Friday.

Balogun said the briefing stated that the next batch of returnees were expected by flight in “another 12 hours or less, all things being equal”.

He also stated that all issues relating to delay of other flights had been resolved and cleared diplomatically.

Balogun said the briefing stated that the previous flight came aboard Tarco Airline flight B7B3/300 with 128 females and two males.

“First batch was C130 NAF of 102 PAX and second batch was Air Peace with PAX 274.

“Max Air with capacity of 540 PAX, AZMAN Air with 400 PAX and C130 are on ground to evacuate others, while Tarco promised to make two more trips as well as Air Peace on standby.”

According to him, all returnees will be profiled, catered for and provided with post trauma treatment and counselling.

He further stated that the returnees would also liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education for the continuation of their studies in Nigeria.

It recalled that all returnees received N100,000 and a bag, courtesy of the Dangote Foundation.

Also, NiDCOM facilitated MTN SIM cards with N25,000 worth of airtime to all returnees.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs provided them with food, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) provided them with vehicles, accommodation and logistics support.

Diplomatic cover was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Refugees Commission promised social support for all the returnees.

Also, a lady put to bed in Port Sudan, and both the baby and the mother are doing great and will be brought back soon.

