Following the release of over 1600 coronavirus patients from treatment centres on Friday, August 14, 2020, the total number of discharged cases of the diseases in Nigeria nears 36,000.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 329 more cases in the country on Friday, and that brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections to 48,445.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were detected in Lagos, with the state recording 113 more infections out of the 329 new cases. This brought the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria’s economic capital to 16,369.

Kaduna recorded the second-highest number of the new cases with 49 followed by the FCT with 33 cases.

In Plateau, 24 more cases were confirmed, 16 in Kano, 15 in Edo, 14 in Ogun, 13 in Delta, 10 in Osun, eight in Oyo, six in Ekiti and Bayelsa, five in Akwa Ibom, 4 in Borno and Enugu State.

While three more cases were confirmed in Ebonyi, two were recorded in Rivers and one case each in Bauchi, Nasarawa, Gombe and Niger state.

Sadly, seven more patients died of the virus as the number of coronavirus deaths rose 966 to 973.