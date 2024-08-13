16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The spokesperson, FRSC, Oyo State Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that 17 other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

He said two people were injury-free of the 35 people, made up of 14 male adults, 10 female adults, six female children and five male children involved in the accident. Odewo attributed the cause of the accident, involving four vehicles, to the brake failure of a Mack truck, marked AKM 548 ZY.

According to him, the other vehicles include a Nissan commercial bus, MUB 20 LG; a Nissan Micra taxi, BDJ 520 YC; and a private Honda Accord SUV, KRD 707 ER. He said the 17 injured victims had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while the corpses were handed over to the police.

“The accident vehicles have been taken to Irepodun Police Station, along Agbowo-Ojoo Road, by the police.

“Sadly, no victim was saved by seat belts or other defensive gadgets,” he said.

