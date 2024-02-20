ADVERTISEMENT
151 houses flooded after early morning Tuesday rain in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Flood hits Command and Ipaja communities in Lagos.

Flooding in Lagos [Punch]
Flooding in Lagos [Punch]

Farinloye revealed in a statement that a preliminary assessment conducted in the affected areas indicated that residents were evacuated from 23 houses at Oke Ishagun, while 35 houses were affected in Isale Aboru, 29 in Ikola Community, and 15 in Olubodun Majiyagbe-Ajayi.

Other affected areas included Makinde Street (12 houses), Olokowo Street (16 houses), and Adeola Street (21 houses), among others.

NEMA, in collaboration with relevant state Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), is actively engaged in efforts to mitigate the impact of the flood on affected residents. Lagos State authorities have assured their commitment to enhancing safety measures for residents.

Farinloye cautioned that the excessive rainfall witnessed on Tuesday, along with the downpour earlier in the week, serve as strong indicators of what to expect with the onset of the 2024 rainy season.

He noted the importance of adopting disaster risk reduction strategies and adhering to safety measures against flood disasters.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, urged Nigerians to clear and desilt their drainages, emphasising the need for Community Development Associations (CDAs) to coordinate activities aimed at creating safer environments.

Ahmed also called on local government authorities to penalise corporate organisations obstructing drainages around their premises and prosecute residents dumping refuse in drainages, in accordance with environmental laws.

He commended the Lagos State government for its proactive approach in demolishing structures obstructing drainages after the 2023 rainy season and urged other states to emulate such initiatives in ensuring environmental safety.

News Agency Of Nigeria

