1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiDCOM, however, reiterated that no Nigerian life had been lost so far.

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan. [Twitter:NiDCOM]
NiDCOM, on its official Twitter handle, gave the update on Sunday.

EVACUATION UPDATE: (6th and 7th Batches of Evacuation:)

“The 6th and 7th batches of Evacuees: 424 Nationals that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:30 p.m. local time on May 7 via Tarco and Azman Air respectively.

“The breakdown so far;

“First and Second Batch

“Military Jet C13 ~ 99 people

“AirPeace Fight ~ 277 (Total 376)

“3rd Batch – Tarco Air ~ 130

“4th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 131

“5th Batch – MaxAir ~ 410

“6th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 102

“7th Batch – Azman Air 322

“Making a total of 1,471 evacuees so far.

“We await the arrival of the AirPeace flight tomorrow to convey everyone remaining in Port Sudan.”

