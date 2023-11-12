140 inmates on death row awaiting execution in Kano State – NCoS
He noted that governors in the state had failed to either sign death warrants or commute the sentences of those on death row to life imprisonment.
Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano State Command, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano that those on death row are of both genders.
“Kano Correctional Centre has no hangman because it is a Medium Security Custodial Centre,’’ Kofar-Nassarawa said.
“Some governors use Constitutional provisions to release inmates based on recommendations by the Advisory Council on the prerogative of mercy to decongest correctional centres," Kofar-Nassarawa noted.
