11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Not having these documents is not only illegal but could also subject you to ridicule at the hands of corrupt law enforcement agents, who only look out for ‘scapegoats’ to prey on.

To be free from the harassment that sometimes comes with 'stop-and-search' and 'where- is-your-particular' moments on Nigerian roads, it is important to have the following documents as a vehicle driver or owner.

Driver’s License: A valid driver’s license is mandatory for anyone operating a motor vehicle in Nigeria. You must obtain a driver’s license from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). Certificate of Roadworthiness: This document certifies that your vehicle is in good condition and is safe to be on the road. You can obtain it from authorized vehicle inspection centres. Vehicle Insurance Certificate: You must have a valid motor insurance policy that covers your vehicle. Third-party insurance is the minimum requirement, but it’s advisable to have comprehensive coverage. Vehicle Registration Certificate: Your vehicle must be registered with the appropriate state or federal authorities. You’ll receive a vehicle registration certificate after successful registration. Proof of Ownership: This document provides evidence that you are the legal owner of the vehicle. It could be the purchase receipt, a bill of sale, or a transfer of ownership document. Valid Road Tax/Sticker: Some states require road tax stickers or decals to be displayed on the vehicle. Ensure that you have the necessary stickers if your state mandates them. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Certificate: This certificate provides information about the vehicle’s identification number, which is essential for tracking and verifying vehicle details. Customs Papers (for imported vehicles): If you have imported your vehicle, you should have all relevant customs documents and clearance papers. Proof of Payment of Import Duty: This is required for imported vehicles, and it shows that the necessary import duties have been paid to the Nigeria Customs Service. Safety Equipment: Ensure that your vehicle is equipped with safety features as required by law, such as a fire extinguisher, warning triangles, and a first aid kit. Hackney Permit: If you are operating a commercial vehicle like a taxi, you may need a hackney permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s essential to carry these documents with you whenever you are operating a vehicle in Nigeria, as law enforcement agencies may request them at any time.