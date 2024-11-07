Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

Activist groups, including the Niger Delta Activists for Renewed Hope (NDARH), issued a 72-hour ultimatum, warning that if Kyari is not sacked within this timeframe, they will mobilise street protests in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

In a statement by NDARH President Comrade Jack Dickson and Secretary Barr. Kingsley Idono, the activists criticised Kyari for the ongoing operational failures of key refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, despite substantial government investments.

“The man Mele Kyari…has become so powerful that he believes no one could remove him,” stated Dickson.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Kyari’s leadership as a major roadblock to fulfilling the “Renewed Hope Agenda” promised by President Bola Tinubu.

“Despite trillions of naira…none [of the refineries] is functioning,” he added.

The activists argue Kyari’s tenure has left Nigerians burdened by high fuel prices, with Dickson insisting that “Kyari must resign honourably… to give way to someone who would revive the plants.”

The Niger Delta groups claim this failure undermines the 2027 election prospects, as campaign promises to revitalise the oil sector remain unfulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding pressure, Engr. Efe Irabor of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Corruption in the Energy Sector revealed more organisations are joining the protests, aiming to mobilise 10 million Nigerians.

“If the President keeps him, his government risks unpopularity,” Irabor warned.

On Tuesday, November 5, protesters shut down the National Assembly, demanding Kyari’s resignation.