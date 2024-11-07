ADVERTISEMENT
Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

Segun Adeyemi

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

Activist groups, including the Niger Delta Activists for Renewed Hope (NDARH), issued a 72-hour ultimatum, warning that if Kyari is not sacked within this timeframe, they will mobilise street protests in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

In a statement by NDARH President Comrade Jack Dickson and Secretary Barr. Kingsley Idono, the activists criticised Kyari for the ongoing operational failures of key refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, despite substantial government investments.

“The man Mele Kyari…has become so powerful that he believes no one could remove him,” stated Dickson.

He described Kyari’s leadership as a major roadblock to fulfilling the “Renewed Hope Agenda” promised by President Bola Tinubu.

“Despite trillions of naira…none [of the refineries] is functioning,” he added.

READ ALSO: I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

The activists argue Kyari’s tenure has left Nigerians burdened by high fuel prices, with Dickson insisting that “Kyari must resign honourably… to give way to someone who would revive the plants.”

Adding pressure, Engr. Efe Irabor of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Corruption in the Energy Sector revealed more organisations are joining the protests, aiming to mobilise 10 million Nigerians.

“If the President keeps him, his government risks unpopularity,” Irabor warned.

On Tuesday, November 5, protesters shut down the National Assembly, demanding Kyari’s resignation.

The coalition pledges ongoing protests, urging immediate government action to address the public’s discontent.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

