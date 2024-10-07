APC governor approves ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers

Governor Usman Ododo announced the decision during a meeting at the Government House in Lokoja on Monday, October 7, where he received the report from the State Minimum Wage Committee.

"This approval is the product of extensive discussions, and I am delighted to set the minimum wage at ₦72,500 for all categories of workers," Governor Ododo said, emphasising his administration's commitment to worker welfare.

Additionally, the governor announced a tax relief for all civil servants, effective for one year, a move that was greeted with applause from attendees.

The governor encouraged civil servants to remain committed to the administration's vision for the state's transformation, underscoring that the wage adjustment and tax relief were part of his campaign promises.

The Head of Service and Chairman of the Kogi State Minimum Wage Committee, Mr Elijah Abenemi, acknowledged the government's efforts to support workers, noting that the committee, established on September 17, 2024, considered various options for implementing the wage increase.

"It was a challenging assignment, but we are pleased the Governor chose the most beneficial option for our workers," he added.

Labour leaders welcomed the announcement, with Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Comrade Gabriel Amari, expressing appreciation for the Governor's "magnanimity."