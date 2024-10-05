Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Makinde gave the assurance while addressing primary school teachers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on the occasion of the 2024 World Teachers Day.

He announced that negotiation on the minimum wage’s consequential adjustment would start in the coming week.

The governor equally announced the extension of the wage award payment by three months, from October to December.

“We have extended the wage award by three months, and if we are able to conclude the negotiation in between this period, we will drop the wage award payment and get into the minimum wage payment,” he said.

Makinde, while acknowledging the importance of teachers in nation-building, assured teachers that his government would be committed to their welfare.

He noted that any country that wanted to develop must educate its citizens, pointing out that teachers are the drivers of the nation’s education sector.

Makinde however urged the teachers to continue to support his administration for the upliftment of the state’s education sector.

In his address, the State Chairman of NUT, Raji Oladimeji, appealed to the governor to fast-track the ongoing teachers’ recruitment processes, for their quick posting into the classrooms.

”This is for effective service delivery,” he said.