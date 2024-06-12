‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

This was contained in a brief statement released on X by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's Special Adviser for Information and Strategy.

"President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human, like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration," Onanuga wrote.

Pulse reported earlier that President Tinubu was entering the presidential truck to wave at the crowd when he tripped and fell.

However, his security team quickly assisted him, immediately helping him back up.

This incident made former Vice President Atiku Abubakar sympathise with Tinubu as he wished him good health.