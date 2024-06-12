ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

Segun Adeyemi

The presidency said even ex-US President Obama slipped while in office despite being younger than Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

This was contained in a brief statement released on X by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's Special Adviser for Information and Strategy.

"President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human, like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration," Onanuga wrote.

Pulse reported earlier that President Tinubu was entering the presidential truck to wave at the crowd when he tripped and fell.

However, his security team quickly assisted him, immediately helping him back up.

This incident made former Vice President Atiku Abubakar sympathise with Tinubu as he wished him good health.

"I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him," Atiku wrote.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

