Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

Segun Adeyemi

Wabara recounted the broader implications of their actions, particularly the ongoing challenges faced by the Igbo people, and emphasised the need for continued dialogue and understanding.

Adolphus Wabara and Olusegun Obasanjo. [Facebook/Getty Images]
In a recently released excerpt from the YouTube interview series “Untold Stories with Adesuwa,” Wabara was asked about the truthfulness of his claim.

Wabara, the former leader of the Senate, stood firm on his claims, asserting their correctness.

While he explained the political situation then, Wabara said, “When they were saying they were distributing 50 million per Senator, I didn’t believe it.”

Wabara also addressed the circumstances of his departure from office, clarifying, “First of all, I was not removed by Obasanjo, I resigned,” and refuted any suggestion that he was pressured into resigning, stating, “No, there was even no pressure.”

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]
In highlighting the significance of rejecting the third-term agenda, Wabara said, “Without people like us, there wouldn’t be democracy now. Yes, if we had supported the third term, you know, I mean, we would have had dictatorship, tyranny, and people like Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. Even the present Tinubu would not have emerged because Obasanjo would have still been there.”

Wabara recounted the broader implications of their actions, particularly the ongoing challenges faced by the Igbo people, and emphasised the need for continued dialogue and understanding.

“We have not been forgiven for what we did not cause, the Biafra War. It wasn’t our fault, but the propaganda is that the Igbos cannot be trusted,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

