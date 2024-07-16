RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

8 steps you must follow to get your e-Central Motor Registry

Segun Adeyemi

The e-Central Motor Registry is designed to assist police investigations, support operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Police will commence e-Central Motor Registry enforcement July 29. [Getty Images/X]
In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged vehicle owners to comply with the new registration requirements.

Adejobi explained that the e-CMR initiative aims to improve the security of lives and property while modernising and digitising the motor vehicle registration system. This measure is part of improving the country's safety and security infrastructure.

He highlighted that the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online database of motor vehicle information. It is designed to assist police investigations, support operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

READ ALSO: No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

The police spokesperson also noted that transitioning to this digital system will simplify the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

Below are the eight (8) steps required to get your e-Central Motor Registry:

Step 1 - Visit https://cmris.npf.gov.ng./ and click on the apply icon.

Step 2: Create a profile using NIN, Driver's Licence, or TIN.

Step 3: Log in using your access credentials if a profile exists.

Step 4: Select the CMR request, then select a sub-request.

Step 5: Provide vehicle details and click Next.

Step 6: Check the box to confirm the accuracy of vehicle details and click on Proceed.

Step 7: View the invoice and click Make Payment using any payment method.

Step 8: Details of the request will be sent to the registered phone number and email address.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

