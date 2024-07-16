8 steps you must follow to get your e-Central Motor Registry

In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged vehicle owners to comply with the new registration requirements.

Adejobi explained that the e-CMR initiative aims to improve the security of lives and property while modernising and digitising the motor vehicle registration system. This measure is part of improving the country's safety and security infrastructure.

He highlighted that the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online database of motor vehicle information. It is designed to assist police investigations, support operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The police spokesperson also noted that transitioning to this digital system will simplify the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

How to Apply

Below are the eight (8) steps required to get your e-Central Motor Registry:

Step 1 - Visit https://cmris.npf.gov.ng./ and click on the apply icon.

Step 2: Create a profile using NIN, Driver's Licence, or TIN.

Step 3: Log in using your access credentials if a profile exists.

Step 4: Select the CMR request, then select a sub-request.

Step 5: Provide vehicle details and click Next.

Step 6: Check the box to confirm the accuracy of vehicle details and click on Proceed.

Step 7: View the invoice and click Make Payment using any payment method.