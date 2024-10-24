Group reacts to Tahir Mamman's sack, lists 10 mistakes of ex-minister

The announcement followed a cabinet reshuffle that saw five ministers dismissed to facilitate improved service delivery.

The Education for Accelerated Development (EDAD) described the decision as one that is "long overdue" by the President Tinubu's administration.

Dr Livinus Mbaonu, the national coordinator of EDAD, stated, “Mamman was on a mission to reverse the gains made in the education sector in recent times,” underscoring the urgency of his removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation provided ten critical reasons for the minister's dismissal, illustrating a pattern of mismanagement and misinformation.

Key points included Mamman’s role in "providing misinformation leading to diplomatic conflict," which strained relations between Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo.

His claims about the accreditation of universities in Benin were deemed inaccurate, stating that only three institutions were accredited when over 50 actually hold this status.

EDAD further accused Mamman of mishandling foreign students’ participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, causing thousands to be denied entry into the programme.

Age limit policy for universities

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also pointed to conflicts among major educational bodies, including the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), as a consequence of Mamman’s leadership.

Other criticisms included inefficiencies in the accreditation processes, a controversial 18-year minimum age policy for university admissions that resulted in lawsuits, and a lack of cooperation with fellow officials, which contributed to operational inefficiencies within the Ministry.