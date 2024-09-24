ADVERTISEMENT
Abia govt announce date to commence payment of new minimum wage

Segun Adeyemi

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing following the recent Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Kanu stated, "The payment will cut across all categories of workers," highlighting the administration's dedication to the welfare of its employees.

He reiterated that this initiative aligns with Governor Alex Otti's promise to Abia workers and marks a significant step in enhancing their livelihoods.

READ ALSO: FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

In addition to the minimum wage announcement, Kanu revealed that the state government plans to commence construction of ultramodern court halls in each of the 17 Local Government Areas within two weeks.

"This is to ensure that the administration of justice is not impeded in any way," he emphasised.

Further enhancing the state's infrastructure, the Commissioner announced the upcoming flag-off of a 19.4-kilometre road project in Isiala Ngwa North and South under the RAMP initiative.

READ ALSO: Gov Bago gives condition for ₦70k minimum wage payment in Niger

Kanu also attributed Abia State's impressive performance in the recent National Examination Council (NECO) results to the current administration's ongoing educational reforms.

"The performance of the state will get better in the years ahead," he assured, indicating a commitment to continuous improvement in education and infrastructure.

