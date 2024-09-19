FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

Speaking at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Employers Association for Private Employment Agencies of Nigeria (EAPEAN), held in Lagos, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, stressed that the new wage threshold is now legally binding.

Represented by the Director of Employment and Wages, John Nyamali, Abubakar noted, "The minimum wage is now a law, and as a result, it is a punishable crime for any employer to pay less than ₦70,000 to any of its workers."

He further urged private employment agencies to ensure that the minimum wage is reflected in their contracts, noting that no deductions should bring a worker's earnings below ₦70,000.

The federal government underscored its commitment to enforcing wage laws across public and private sectors. Abubakar added, "You can be jailed if you fail to implement it."

EAPEAN President, Dr Olufemi Ogunlowo, echoed the association's compliance with the wage law but called for clarification, stating, "The government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should address whether the ₦70,000 is net or gross."

Lagos State NLC Chairperson Funmilayo Sessi urged private employers to comply, citing the current economic hardship and stating, "Private employers must ensure the payment of the ₦70,000 minimum wage."