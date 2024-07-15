ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Bago has been credited for reforms in urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, transportation, and communication in Niger State.

Umar Bago [Facebook]
Umar Bago [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Since taking over the state's affairs, Governor Bago has been credited with reviving the tradition of agriculture and stabilising security.

Reacting to this recent development, the Middle Belt Youth Council (MBYC) has lauded Governor Bago for his dedication to transforming the state and improving the lives of its citizens.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Danladi Lami, the group said Bago's leadership has been a breath of fresh air and acknowledged the positive impact of his policies and programs on the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

Lami said the governor has made significant strides in urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, transportation, and communication.

He noted that the expansion of major cities, provision of social amenities, and rural transformation programs demonstrate Governor Bago's inclusive approach to development.

"The acquisition of over 1,000 tractors to boost mechanised farming and enhance food production is a laudable initiative. This move is expected to revolutionise agriculture in the state, creating jobs and increasing food production.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

"The procurement of security vehicles and investment in education infrastructure also showcase his administration's resolve to address critical sectors," he said.

He noted that Governor Bago's leadership has restored sanity to the state, evident in the clearance of debts owed to utility companies, payment of outstanding debts to examination bodies, and establishment of a university of education.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Lami added that Governor Bago's financial discipline has saved the state ₦10 billion in just four months, demonstrating his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

He further said, "The enforcement of the 2022 Revenue Law, freezing the state's account to create a single dashboard for the state's finances, is a laudable move.

"The automation of salary and pension payments has also ensured prompt payment of workers' entitlements."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

APC begins moves to end vicious cycle of Igbo marginalisation - Ganduje

APC begins moves to end vicious cycle of Igbo marginalisation - Ganduje

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Like Trump, here's how Buhari survived assassination attempt before 2015 election

Like Trump, here's how Buhari survived assassination attempt before 2015 election

NPPC's stake in Dangote Refinery has reduced from 20% to 7.2% - Dangote

NPPC's stake in Dangote Refinery has reduced from 20% to 7.2% - Dangote

You're a huge blessing to APC - Ganduje excited over Anyim's defection

You're a huge blessing to APC - Ganduje excited over Anyim's defection

PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LG polls

PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LG polls

Crude supply issues at refinery resolved, petrol rollout begins August - Dangote

Crude supply issues at refinery resolved, petrol rollout begins August - Dangote

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

ICPC board member.

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]

New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms