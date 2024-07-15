'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

Since taking over the state's affairs, Governor Bago has been credited with reviving the tradition of agriculture and stabilising security.

Reacting to this recent development, the Middle Belt Youth Council (MBYC) has lauded Governor Bago for his dedication to transforming the state and improving the lives of its citizens.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Danladi Lami, the group said Bago's leadership has been a breath of fresh air and acknowledged the positive impact of his policies and programs on the state.

Gov Bago commended for inclusivity policy

Lami said the governor has made significant strides in urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, transportation, and communication.

He noted that the expansion of major cities, provision of social amenities, and rural transformation programs demonstrate Governor Bago's inclusive approach to development.

"The acquisition of over 1,000 tractors to boost mechanised farming and enhance food production is a laudable initiative. This move is expected to revolutionise agriculture in the state, creating jobs and increasing food production.

"The procurement of security vehicles and investment in education infrastructure also showcase his administration's resolve to address critical sectors," he said.

He noted that Governor Bago's leadership has restored sanity to the state, evident in the clearance of debts owed to utility companies, payment of outstanding debts to examination bodies, and establishment of a university of education.

Strides in revenue generation

Lami added that Governor Bago's financial discipline has saved the state ₦10 billion in just four months, demonstrating his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

He further said, "The enforcement of the 2022 Revenue Law, freezing the state's account to create a single dashboard for the state's finances, is a laudable move.