ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Segun Adeyemi

The former president's remarks serve as a reminder that technological advancements alone are insufficient to curb electoral malpractice without a cultural transformation towards peaceful political processes.

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]
Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) event marking the International Day of Peace in Abuja, Jonathan stressed that corrupt individuals can manipulate even the most advanced systems.

"Technology won't stop electoral fraud as long as there are corrupt minds behind it," Jonathan stated, referencing concerns over irregularities in recent elections.

He noted that while technology is useful, it is not a standalone solution to the nation's political conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Jonathan attributed Africa's conflicts to power struggles, arguing that leadership disputes are the primary cause of instability on the continent.

He called for a shift in African politicians' mindsets, emphasising that peace and ethical leadership are essential for the region's stability.

"Until we cultivate a culture of peace, political conflicts will persist," he added.

Dr Samuel Iroye, Head of Peace and Conflict Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria, echoed Jonathan's views, highlighting the importance of youth engagement and equal access to education in fostering peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for collective responsibility in creating a peaceful society.

READ ALSO: 2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

IPCR Director General Dr Joseph Ochogwu also underlined that peace must be nurtured through investment and prioritisation.

Jonathan was honoured with a Fellowship by IPCR for his dedication to promoting peace and putting national interests above personal ambition.

The former president's remarks serve as a reminder that technological advancements alone are insufficient to curb electoral malpractice without a cultural transformation towards peaceful political processes.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Tinubu seeks debt forgiveness for Nigeria, others at UNGA

Tinubu seeks debt forgiveness for Nigeria, others at UNGA

Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

Nigeria hosts 1.2m international visitors in 2023 - Tourism minister

Nigeria hosts 1.2m international visitors in 2023 - Tourism minister

Oba of Benin wants Edo people to fast, pray for 2 weeks after peaceful election

Oba of Benin wants Edo people to fast, pray for 2 weeks after peaceful election

88 street urchins arrested in Oshodi as Lagos Govt cracks down on miscreants

88 street urchins arrested in Oshodi as Lagos Govt cracks down on miscreants

2 LGAs declared open defecation free but 48m Nigerians still defecate openly

2 LGAs declared open defecation free but 48m Nigerians still defecate openly

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

R-L: Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ICRC Director General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh. [ICRC]

FG begins audit of PPP projects nationwide

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF