Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Speaking at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) event marking the International Day of Peace in Abuja, Jonathan stressed that corrupt individuals can manipulate even the most advanced systems.

"Technology won't stop electoral fraud as long as there are corrupt minds behind it," Jonathan stated, referencing concerns over irregularities in recent elections.

He noted that while technology is useful, it is not a standalone solution to the nation's political conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Jonathan attributed Africa's conflicts to power struggles, arguing that leadership disputes are the primary cause of instability on the continent.

He called for a shift in African politicians' mindsets, emphasising that peace and ethical leadership are essential for the region's stability.

"Until we cultivate a culture of peace, political conflicts will persist," he added.

Dr Samuel Iroye, Head of Peace and Conflict Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria, echoed Jonathan's views, highlighting the importance of youth engagement and equal access to education in fostering peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for collective responsibility in creating a peaceful society.

IPCR Director General Dr Joseph Ochogwu also underlined that peace must be nurtured through investment and prioritisation.

Jonathan was honoured with a Fellowship by IPCR for his dedication to promoting peace and putting national interests above personal ambition.