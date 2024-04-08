ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-CBN boss Emefiele returns to court as corruption trial resumes

Segun Adeyemi

Emefiele and his co-defendant have pleaded innocence to all charges against them.

The ex-CBN boss and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts. [Godwin Emefiele/Punch]
Channels TV reported that he, alongside Henry Isioma Omoile, faces fresh charges at the Ikeja High Court.

The charges against them include accusations of receiving bribes, accepting gifts indirectly, engaging in corrupt practices, and deceitfully acquiring property, totalling 26 counts.

He faces allegations of granting unlawful benefits to his colleagues, which goes against the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), brought the charges on April 3.

Before his recent arraignment, Emefiele was under prosecution by the EFCC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

These charges relate to suspicions of engaging in deceitful financial dealings during his tenure as the CBN governor.

As quoted by Leadership, some of the charges read partly, “that you, GODWIN IFEANYI EMEFIELE, between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.

“That You, HENRY ISIOMA OMOILE, on or about November 17 2020, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst acting as an agent accepted from Raja Punjab through Monday Osazuwa, the total sum of One Hundred and Ten Thousand Dollars ($110,000), for GODWIN IFEANYI EMEFIELE, gifts as a reward for allocating foreign exchange by the Central Bank in favour of Raja Punjab’s employer.”

However, both individuals pleaded innocence to all charges against them.

