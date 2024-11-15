ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Segun Adeyemi

Alake credited President Bola Tinubu’s proactive support for enabling effective inter-ministerial collaboration, particularly with the Ministry of Interior, which has accelerated resource deployment to protect mining areas.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, during a House Committee on Solid Minerals oversight visit to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Minister Alake revealed the arrests while highlighting the government’s comprehensive 7-point agenda aimed at combating illegal mining, safeguarding communities, and attracting international investors.

“This renewed security architecture is already having a profound impact,” Alake stated, citing the deployment of over 2,000 trained mine marshals to enforce security. “Our commitment to safeguarding mining sites ensures Nigeria’s stability and invites investors seeking reliable partnerships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa

Alake credited President Bola Tinubu’s proactive support for enabling effective inter-ministerial collaboration, particularly with the Ministry of Interior, which has accelerated resource deployment to protect mining areas.

The crackdown comes amid broader efforts to position Nigeria as a global mineral hub. Alake highlighted the ministry’s successful outreach campaigns, which have drawn interest from leading international investors.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt inaugurates taskforce to go after illegal miners

“Our vision is to establish Nigeria’s mining sector as a cornerstone of economic growth,” the minister said, expressing gratitude for legislative support in building a resilient mining framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative reflects a decisive push to restore the country’s global standing in mineral development, aligning with strategic goals to attract foreign partnerships and foster mutual economic growth.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops from operation Hadin Kai Maimalari line up at the Aiir Force Base in Maiduguri on December 11, 2023 during Nigerian President Bola Tinubu visit to the start of the Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Annual Conference 2023. [Getty Images]

DHQ initiates strike operation on newly formed terrorist group, details emerge

APC and PDP. [Facebook]

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Olalere Olayinka [NAN]

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide