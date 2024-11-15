Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

This was disclosed by Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, during a House Committee on Solid Minerals oversight visit to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Minister Alake revealed the arrests while highlighting the government’s comprehensive 7-point agenda aimed at combating illegal mining, safeguarding communities, and attracting international investors.

“This renewed security architecture is already having a profound impact,” Alake stated, citing the deployment of over 2,000 trained mine marshals to enforce security. “Our commitment to safeguarding mining sites ensures Nigeria’s stability and invites investors seeking reliable partnerships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alake credited President Bola Tinubu’s proactive support for enabling effective inter-ministerial collaboration, particularly with the Ministry of Interior, which has accelerated resource deployment to protect mining areas.

The crackdown comes amid broader efforts to position Nigeria as a global mineral hub. Alake highlighted the ministry’s successful outreach campaigns, which have drawn interest from leading international investors.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt inaugurates taskforce to go after illegal miners

“Our vision is to establish Nigeria’s mining sector as a cornerstone of economic growth,” the minister said, expressing gratitude for legislative support in building a resilient mining framework.

ADVERTISEMENT