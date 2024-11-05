ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

Segun Adeyemi

President Tinubu has been urged to compensate the minors for the violation of their fundamental rights and the conditions they endured.

The Federal High Court in Abuja dropped all charges against the detained minors and other protesters. [X, formerly Twitter]
The Federal High Court in Abuja dropped all charges against the detained minors and other protesters. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

In a statement, Frank described the move as “a step in the right direction” but stressed the need for further actions to ensure justice and accountability.

“We warmly welcome President Bola Tinubu's decision to order the immediate release of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests from detention,” Frank said. “The President's action acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians and the international community regarding the treatment of protesters, especially minors.”

However, Frank urged President Tinubu to address broader issues within the security and intelligence agencies, demanding that the President probe the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioners of Police in Kano and Kaduna for their roles in detaining minors for over 90 days without trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This probe must not be swept under the rug. We shall monitor to ensure that the findings are made public and appropriate sanctions meted out to officers found to be complicit,” he stated.

Frank called on the Federal Government to compensate the minors for the violation of their fundamental rights and the conditions they endured.

He suggested financial support, scholarships, and psychological counselling for the children, noting, “By taking these steps, we can begin to heal the wounds of the past and build a more just and compassionate society for all Nigerians.”

Additionally, Frank urged President Tinubu to address economic policies causing hardship, specifically the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Ekiti Chief Judge Oyewole Adeyeye passes away at 64

BREAKING: Ekiti Chief Judge Oyewole Adeyeye passes away at 64

Dixville Notch voters cast midnight ballots amid fears of violence on Election Day

Dixville Notch voters cast midnight ballots amid fears of violence on Election Day

Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

President Tinubu orders release of minors detained in #EndBadGovernance protests

President Tinubu orders release of minors detained in #EndBadGovernance protests

'No one should face Breast Cancer alone’ - Zamfara Gov's wife funds surgery for 100

'No one should face Breast Cancer alone’ - Zamfara Gov's wife funds surgery for 100

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody

VIDEO: 'If my wife has an affair, that’s her business' - Peter Obi

VIDEO: 'If my wife has an affair, that’s her business' - Peter Obi

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu holds his first meeting with the FIRS chairman after his two weeks vacation. [X, formerly Twitter]

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman [Channels Television]

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos,

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos