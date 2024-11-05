Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

In a statement, Frank described the move as “a step in the right direction” but stressed the need for further actions to ensure justice and accountability.

“We warmly welcome President Bola Tinubu's decision to order the immediate release of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests from detention,” Frank said. “The President's action acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians and the international community regarding the treatment of protesters, especially minors.”

However, Frank urged President Tinubu to address broader issues within the security and intelligence agencies, demanding that the President probe the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioners of Police in Kano and Kaduna for their roles in detaining minors for over 90 days without trial.

“This probe must not be swept under the rug. We shall monitor to ensure that the findings are made public and appropriate sanctions meted out to officers found to be complicit,” he stated.

Tinubu told to compensate minors

Frank called on the Federal Government to compensate the minors for the violation of their fundamental rights and the conditions they endured.

He suggested financial support, scholarships, and psychological counselling for the children, noting, “By taking these steps, we can begin to heal the wounds of the past and build a more just and compassionate society for all Nigerians.”