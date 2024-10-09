Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

According to the September Human Rights Dashboard, unveiled on October 8, 2024, in Abuja, road accidents claimed 191 lives, while 141 individuals fell victim to criminal attacks, including banditry and kidnappings.

Dr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of the NHRC, expressed deep concern over this tragic trend, highlighting that "the loss of lives in road accidents severely undermines the enjoyment of human rights for many families."

He pointed out that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recorded approximately 1,471 fatalities from road crashes in just the first quarter of 2024.

Ojukwu stressed the need for urgent action: "It is crucial for the government and the FRSC to take immediate and sustainable measures to address this crisis and ensure the safety and welfare of all motorists in Nigeria."

Alarming cases of human rights violation

The NHRC's dashboard further revealed a staggering 305,300 complaints of human rights violations reported in September 2024, with the North-West region leading in violation cases.

Freedom of religion topped the complaints attributed to state restrictions imposed by certain governments. The NHRC noted that "freedom of religion has become a challenged human right in Nigeria."

There was also a notable increase in complaints regarding sexual and gender-based violence, alongside cases of child rights violations, including defilement and abandonment.

The NHRC highlighted that many children are suffering due to the country's economic hardships.

In addition, the NHRC condemned the excessive force used by security agents during recent protests, labelling these actions as serious violations of fundamental rights.

"We are deeply concerned about the excessive use of force and tear gas by the Nigeria Police Force on protesters in Abuja," Ojukwu stated, referring to the #EndBadGovernance and #FearlessInOctober protests.