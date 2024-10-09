ADVERTISEMENT
Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

The data reveals an increase in complaints regarding sexual and gender-based violence, alongside cases of child rights violations, including defilement and abandonment.

Fire fighters extinguish a fire from a tanker laden with gas and trucks that burst into flames following an accident at Ogere on Lagos - Ibadan expressway. [Getty Images]
Fire fighters extinguish a fire from a tanker laden with gas and trucks that burst into flames following an accident at Ogere on Lagos - Ibadan expressway. [Getty Images]

According to the September Human Rights Dashboard, unveiled on October 8, 2024, in Abuja, road accidents claimed 191 lives, while 141 individuals fell victim to criminal attacks, including banditry and kidnappings.

Dr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of the NHRC, expressed deep concern over this tragic trend, highlighting that "the loss of lives in road accidents severely undermines the enjoyment of human rights for many families."

He pointed out that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recorded approximately 1,471 fatalities from road crashes in just the first quarter of 2024.

Ojukwu stressed the need for urgent action: "It is crucial for the government and the FRSC to take immediate and sustainable measures to address this crisis and ensure the safety and welfare of all motorists in Nigeria."

The NHRC's dashboard further revealed a staggering 305,300 complaints of human rights violations reported in September 2024, with the North-West region leading in violation cases.

Freedom of religion topped the complaints attributed to state restrictions imposed by certain governments. The NHRC noted that "freedom of religion has become a challenged human right in Nigeria."

There was also a notable increase in complaints regarding sexual and gender-based violence, alongside cases of child rights violations, including defilement and abandonment.

The NHRC highlighted that many children are suffering due to the country's economic hardships.

In addition, the NHRC condemned the excessive force used by security agents during recent protests, labelling these actions as serious violations of fundamental rights.

"We are deeply concerned about the excessive use of force and tear gas by the Nigeria Police Force on protesters in Abuja," Ojukwu stated, referring to the #EndBadGovernance and #FearlessInOctober protests.

The report underscores the urgent need for accountability and advocacy for human rights in Nigeria and urges the media to amplify the voices of vulnerable populations.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

