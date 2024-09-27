ADVERTISEMENT
FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC appealed to the public to support its initiatives and report incidents through the FRSC Mobile app and National Crash Reporting Information System.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Thursday in Abuja, the FCT Sector Commander, FRSC, Chorrie Muta’a, highlighted prevalent road safety issues including traffic congestion, speeding, driving against traffic, traffic light violations, drunk driving, and use of phones while driving among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is tagged; "Road Safety: A Collective Responsibility" was organised by the FCT command of the FRSC.

Muta’a emphasised the importance of public awareness, campaigns, traffic law enforcement, driver education and advocacy programmes and other related activities. He appealed to the public to support its initiatives and report incidents through the FRSC Mobile app and National Crash Reporting Information System.

According to him, our commitment to road safety is reflected in the implementation of various strategies and initiatives to combat these challenges.

“As part of the key strategic initiative of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II (2021-2030), the FCT recently launched the FCT Road Safety Advisory Council on August 27, 2024, at the FCDA Conference Hall.

“This strategic initiative targets 50% reduction in Road Traffic Fatalities by 2030 based on the FRSC 2nd Decade of Action 2021-2030,” he said.

Muta’a, however, said that the FCT Sector Command had been involved in conducting public awareness campaigns to promote responsible driving both in print and electronic media. He said that the Corps had been educating on pedestrian safety, and the importance of seatbelt usage.

“We have also been strengthening traffic law enforcement to deter reckless driving and other unsafe behaviours, implementing driver’s education and training programs to foster safe driving habits.

“Others include advocacy programs, clearance of road obstructions, conduct of research and road audit, targeted operations, staff development through various training programmes of the Corps leveraging technology.

“This in which is through promoting the use of ICT, such as body worn cameras and traffic monitoring systems; collaboration with public transportation providers to improve safety standards,” he stated.

The FRSC boss appealed to drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, security agents and community leaders to prioritise road safety. Muta’a said that the journey towards safer roads requires collective action, hence all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace of road crashes.

“Every road user, whether a driver, pedestrian, or cyclist, has a role to play. Drivers must adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Pedestrians should use designated crosswalks, obey traffic signals, and exercise caution when crossing the road.

“Security agents should see FRSC as partners, not rivals, traditional and religious leaders should also take the center stage in retuning our moral consciousness.

“Let us work together to create a culture of road safety, where everyone prioritises responsible behaviour. By embracing our shared responsibilities, we can make a tangible difference and protect the lives of our loved ones,” he added.

Sister security agencies present were the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Fire Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Traditional rulers, and Special Marshals among others.

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

