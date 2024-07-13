ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Segun Adeyemi

The coalition urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to immediately withdraw policemen from the council secretariats and respect the court's judgment.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Pulse reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara refused to extend the tenure of local council chairmen whose tenure had ended, and new chairmen were inaugurated.

This development sparked protests across the local council secretariat, which forced the police to intervene and barricade the buildings' premises.

Meanwhile, the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) have expressed dismay at the police's continued siege.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Julius Berger, the coalition of 1,000 civil society groups said this action is a gross violation of the rule of law, an affront to democracy, and a deliberate attempt to undermine the judiciary's authority.

Berger expressed regret that the police, ostensibly working to uphold law and order, have turned into a tool of oppression, preventing workers from reaching their workplaces and resulting in significant loss of work hours.

"We recall that the state High Court had nullified the amended Local Government Law that backed the tenure elongation of the former chairmen, and the appeal court dismissed the appeals filed by Martin Amaewhule and others for lacking in merit.

"It is therefore surprising that the Police have continued to barricade the council secretariats, days after the tenure elongation controversy appeal was dismissed," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to immediately withdraw policemen from the council secretariats and respect the court's judgment.

They argued that the continued presence of police at the council secretariats clearly violates the principle of separation of powers.

"We also urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Inspector General of Police to order and direct him to immediately withdraw policemen from the council secretariats.

"We commend the Rivers State Government for their swift inauguration of new caretaker chairpersons after the expiration of the tenure of the last officials," the coalition stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos