Nnamdi Kanu’s well-being questioned as DSS allegedly blocks visits

He alleges that the DSS has blocked all visitations, including from his legal team.

The reported isolation has sparked fears over Kanu's well-being, especially after recent legal tensions involving his case.

In a statement, Ejimakor criticised the DSS's actions as a direct violation of court-ordered visitation rights.

"The DSS blocked the legal team from seeing Mazi Kanu during a routine visit to its headquarters in Abuja, despite a court-ordered visitation schedule," Ejimakor stated, highlighting that the restrictions have been in place since Kanu's last court appearance on 24 September 2024.

During that appearance, Kanu requested Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako's recusal from overseeing his case.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court subsequently declined the recusal, which Ejimakor suggested might be linked to Kanu's recent isolation.

Ejimakor expressed growing concern, pointing out that Kanu's health and overall well-being are at stake as family and legal team visits are vital to ensuring his safety.

“Is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hale and hearty?” Ejimakor queried, stressing that without these visits, his condition remains uncertain.

He also pointed to a history of legal setbacks, noting that previous applications to enforce visitation rights have not been heard, potentially allowing the DSS to act unchecked.

"The DSS appears to be operating above the law," he remarked.