ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Segun Adeyemi

Among the recommendations for amending the Electoral Act are provisions for the compulsory electronic transmission of election results.

INEC have been urged to remain non-partisan and diligent during election. [Getty Images]
INEC have been urged to remain non-partisan and diligent during election. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This document outlines 37 key recommendations and aims to address long-standing challenges in the country's electoral framework and restore public confidence.

These coalitions include the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), ElectHER, the International Press Centre (IPC), and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Others include the Justice, Development, and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo, Justice Development and Peace Movement (JDPM), Oyo, Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), Ekiti, The Kukah Centre, Nigeria Women's Trust Fund (NWTF), Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), SOS Children's Villages (SOS), TAF Africa, and Yiaga Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the coalition noted that the memorandum draws on insights from the 2023 general elections and feedback from domestic and international observers.

"We are at a crucial juncture in our democratic journey," a representative said.

"These proposals stem from a thorough analysis of the pressing challenges that have plagued our electoral system."

The memorandum is divided into two parts. The first offers 21 recommendations for altering the 1999 Constitution, including measures to enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The second part outlines 16 proposals to amend the Electoral Act 2022, which aim to improve processes such as voter registration, result transmission, and inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

One of the memorandum's primary goals is to safeguard INEC's autonomy. The document calls for a review of the appointment process for INEC officials, stressing the need for professionalisation and transparency.

"Strengthening the independence of INEC is essential to protect it from political interference," the coalition said.

READ ALSO: Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

ADVERTISEMENT

This would ensure that the commission can operate impartially, thereby fostering free and fair elections.

The memorandum also proposes the unbundling of INEC, suggesting the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to handle electoral malpractices, thus allowing INEC to focus solely on election administration.

Nigerians voting at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
Nigerians voting at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Among the recommendations for amending the Electoral Act are provisions for the compulsory electronic transmission of election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition argued that this would reduce electoral fraud and enhance transparency.

"Clearer procedures for results transmission and a stronger legal framework for the use of technology will increase the credibility of the electoral process," a spokesperson noted.

Another key proposal is the introduction of early voting for election officials, journalists, and security personnel.

This move is seen as essential for improving election logistics and ensuring that those responsible for overseeing elections are not disenfranchised.

ADVERTISEMENT
Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo
Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo Pulse Nigeria

The coalition's recommendations also seek to improve political inclusivity by promoting the participation of women, youths, and people with disabilities (PWDs).

The reforms aim to create a level playing field for all candidates by introducing discounted airtime for marginalised groups during elections.

READ ALSO: Albino Foundation to Tinubu: Appoint persons with disabilities into your cabinet

"Ensuring that everyone, especially marginalised groups, can fully participate in the electoral process is vital for strengthening our democracy," the coalition said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Citizens' Memorandum emphasises the need for a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive electoral system.

If adopted, the proposed reforms will bring about a more credible electoral process, reduce the influence of political interference, and ensure that every vote truly counts.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Akwa Ibom residents capture 5 suspects vandalising high-tension cables

Akwa Ibom residents capture 5 suspects vandalising high-tension cables

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

R-L: Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ICRC Director General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh. [ICRC]

FG begins audit of PPP projects nationwide

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF