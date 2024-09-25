Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

This document outlines 37 key recommendations and aims to address long-standing challenges in the country's electoral framework and restore public confidence.

These coalitions include the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), ElectHER, the International Press Centre (IPC), and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Others include the Justice, Development, and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo, Justice Development and Peace Movement (JDPM), Oyo, Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), Ekiti, The Kukah Centre, Nigeria Women's Trust Fund (NWTF), Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), SOS Children's Villages (SOS), TAF Africa, and Yiaga Africa.

Speaking at the event, the coalition noted that the memorandum draws on insights from the 2023 general elections and feedback from domestic and international observers.

"We are at a crucial juncture in our democratic journey," a representative said.

"These proposals stem from a thorough analysis of the pressing challenges that have plagued our electoral system."

The memorandum is divided into two parts. The first offers 21 recommendations for altering the 1999 Constitution, including measures to enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The second part outlines 16 proposals to amend the Electoral Act 2022, which aim to improve processes such as voter registration, result transmission, and inclusivity.

Strengthening INEC's Independence

One of the memorandum's primary goals is to safeguard INEC's autonomy. The document calls for a review of the appointment process for INEC officials, stressing the need for professionalisation and transparency.

"Strengthening the independence of INEC is essential to protect it from political interference," the coalition said.

This would ensure that the commission can operate impartially, thereby fostering free and fair elections.

The memorandum also proposes the unbundling of INEC, suggesting the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to handle electoral malpractices, thus allowing INEC to focus solely on election administration.

Electoral Act Amendments for a Transparent Process

Among the recommendations for amending the Electoral Act are provisions for the compulsory electronic transmission of election results.

The coalition argued that this would reduce electoral fraud and enhance transparency.

"Clearer procedures for results transmission and a stronger legal framework for the use of technology will increase the credibility of the electoral process," a spokesperson noted.

Another key proposal is the introduction of early voting for election officials, journalists, and security personnel.

This move is seen as essential for improving election logistics and ensuring that those responsible for overseeing elections are not disenfranchised.

Inclusivity and Civic Participation

The coalition's recommendations also seek to improve political inclusivity by promoting the participation of women, youths, and people with disabilities (PWDs).

The reforms aim to create a level playing field for all candidates by introducing discounted airtime for marginalised groups during elections.

"Ensuring that everyone, especially marginalised groups, can fully participate in the electoral process is vital for strengthening our democracy," the coalition said.

A Step Toward Electoral Justice

The Citizens' Memorandum emphasises the need for a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive electoral system.