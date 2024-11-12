Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

In a statement from Abuja, Frank accused Wike of targeting homes of the poor and alleged the Minister is profiting by reallocating revoked land plots to his allies.

“The Minister has continued to cause damage to Mr President’s government by his ill-timed demolitions,” Frank stated, describing Wike’s actions as self-serving and harmful to Tinubu’s administration.

“It is alleged that Wike pretends to do this for the benefit of the President, but all his activities in the FCT are for his personal benefit,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank went on to highlight that Wike’s demolition campaign has left many FCT residents homeless, claiming the Minister is manipulating land allocations for financial gain and distributing these properties to friends from his home state of Rivers and beyond.

“It is worthy to note that Wike has revoked more land than any other past minister of the FCT,” Frank noted, further alleging that these land grants were an underhanded way to influence certain judges.

The statement also alleged that Wike is selling land plots to raise funds for political influence in Rivers State rather than prioritising much-needed infrastructure in the FCT, such as healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What he is doing in the FCT presently was exactly what he did in Rivers State,” Frank claimed.

Urging Tinubu to act decisively, Frank said, “If you fail to do so, you will have yourself to blame.”