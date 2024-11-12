ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

Segun Adeyemi

Wike was alleged of selling land plots to raise funds for political influence in Rivers State rather than prioritising much-needed infrastructure in the FCT, such as healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
L-R: President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

In a statement from Abuja, Frank accused Wike of targeting homes of the poor and alleged the Minister is profiting by reallocating revoked land plots to his allies.

“The Minister has continued to cause damage to Mr President’s government by his ill-timed demolitions,” Frank stated, describing Wike’s actions as self-serving and harmful to Tinubu’s administration.

“It is alleged that Wike pretends to do this for the benefit of the President, but all his activities in the FCT are for his personal benefit,” he added.

READ ALSO: 'Wike must go': Protest rocks Abuja over mass demolitions by FCT minister

Frank went on to highlight that Wike’s demolition campaign has left many FCT residents homeless, claiming the Minister is manipulating land allocations for financial gain and distributing these properties to friends from his home state of Rivers and beyond.

“It is worthy to note that Wike has revoked more land than any other past minister of the FCT,” Frank noted, further alleging that these land grants were an underhanded way to influence certain judges.

READ ALSO: “No blackmail will stop us” – Wike vows total clear out of shanties in FCT

The statement also alleged that Wike is selling land plots to raise funds for political influence in Rivers State rather than prioritising much-needed infrastructure in the FCT, such as healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

“What he is doing in the FCT presently was exactly what he did in Rivers State,” Frank claimed.

Urging Tinubu to act decisively, Frank said, “If you fail to do so, you will have yourself to blame.”

He insisted that removing Wike could prevent further damage to Tinubu’s government, warning that remaining silent in the face of what he described as “injustice and intimidation” against FCT residents would harm Tinubu’s reputation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

