RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

Andela now connects other African talents beyond coders to jobs abroad and equally launched a new self-service, talent recruiting platform. Andela, the global marketplace that connects African tech talents with remote jobs abroad, has expanded its talent base to include product managers, designers, and data analysts.

Andela
Andela

This comes shortly after the company closed a $200 million series E, which saw the company’s valuation rise to $1.5 billion.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Techcabal Media, Agnes Muthoni, Director of Andela Learning Community, commenting on the move said, “It’s very rare that software engineers work entirely independently. It takes a variety of skill sets and expertise to make technical solutions that work.”

“Where a software engineer will typically complete a coding challenge and peer code review, a designer may complete a project or do a portfolio walk-through and critique.”

The company equally launched a self-service platform that allows companies to find talents directly from its marketplace.

The newly launched platform uses data-driven technology and algorithms to make smart recommendations and connect companies with the right talent instantly.

Before now, Andela employed a hands on approach, which involved manually sorting through dozens of resumes to find the right candidate, all of which took weeks to complete.

Companies can now use the self-service platform to complete the entire hiring process in just two days.

Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela, said that personalization has become a need that users expect from online platforms.

“Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have changed every aspect of our lives—from how we shop to how we consume culture and everything in between. This is why we’ve built our new platform—to help talent find jobs that match their technical skills and careers that match their lives,” he said.

While Andela does not plan to phase out its guided talent recruitment process, the self-service platform serves as an option for hiring managers seeking a more rapid hiring experience.

Authors:

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Nigeria's inflation rate to depreciate to 16.1% this year - IMF

Nigeria's inflation rate to depreciate to 16.1% this year - IMF

Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

2023 presidency: Group pledges N120m support for Oshiomhole’s ambition

2023 presidency: Group pledges N120m support for Oshiomhole’s ambition

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi area,set vehicle ablaze

Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi area,set vehicle ablaze

UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

Trending

DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts

Debt Management Office (DMO)