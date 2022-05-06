Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

In an interview with Techcabal Media, Agnes Muthoni, Director of Andela Learning Community, commenting on the move said, “It’s very rare that software engineers work entirely independently. It takes a variety of skill sets and expertise to make technical solutions that work.”

“Where a software engineer will typically complete a coding challenge and peer code review, a designer may complete a project or do a portfolio walk-through and critique.”

The company equally launched a self-service platform that allows companies to find talents directly from its marketplace.

The newly launched platform uses data-driven technology and algorithms to make smart recommendations and connect companies with the right talent instantly.

Before now, Andela employed a hands on approach, which involved manually sorting through dozens of resumes to find the right candidate, all of which took weeks to complete.

Companies can now use the self-service platform to complete the entire hiring process in just two days.

Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela, said that personalization has become a need that users expect from online platforms.

“Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have changed every aspect of our lives—from how we shop to how we consume culture and everything in between. This is why we’ve built our new platform—to help talent find jobs that match their technical skills and careers that match their lives,” he said.