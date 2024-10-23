BREAKING: Bobrisky hospitalised amid ongoing arrest controversy

According to reports, Bobrisky attempted to leave the country through the border before his arrest.

The NIS, in a statement, confirmed that the crossdresser was apprehended while allegedly trying to evade authorities.

However, shortly after the arrest, Bobrisky developed an undisclosed ailment requiring immediate medical attention.

A source who requested anonymity disclosed that Bobrisky experienced a sudden rise in temperature, along with other symptoms that have not been publicly revealed.

The source said, "He is currently receiving medical care. Once his health condition stabilises, he will be taken to court and possibly freed."

The sudden health scare has raised concerns about the crossdresser's condition, adding another layer of intrigue to the already controversial arrest.