BREAKING: Bobrisky hospitalised amid ongoing arrest controversy

Segun Adeyemi

The sudden health scare has raised concerns about the crossdresser's condition, adding another layer of intrigue to the already controversial arrest.

Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]
According to reports, Bobrisky attempted to leave the country through the border before his arrest.

The NIS, in a statement, confirmed that the crossdresser was apprehended while allegedly trying to evade authorities.

However, shortly after the arrest, Bobrisky developed an undisclosed ailment requiring immediate medical attention.

A source who requested anonymity disclosed that Bobrisky experienced a sudden rise in temperature, along with other symptoms that have not been publicly revealed.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

The source said, "He is currently receiving medical care. Once his health condition stabilises, he will be taken to court and possibly freed."

The sudden health scare has raised concerns about the crossdresser's condition, adding another layer of intrigue to the already controversial arrest.

Further updates on Bobrisky's legal situation and health are expected once more information becomes available.

Segun Adeyemi

