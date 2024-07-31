'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

Shaibu labelled Akpabio's comments highly insensitive, especially given the country's tense climate.

Akpabio's controversial statement was made during an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday, July 30, in Rivers State.

He remarked, "Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta. So, in conclusion, we acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people."

The comment quickly drew widespread condemnation. Reacting on his official X handle, Shaibu wrote, "Is Akpabio perpetually in a state of bewilderment, or was yesterday just an extraordinary episode of his ongoing series, 'Stupidity: The Special Edition'? Honestly, what kind of Senate President thinks it's a good idea to use this kind of reckless language in an already tensed atmosphere?"

Shaibu questioned Akpabio's judgment and called for accountability, suggesting that security agents should scrutinise the Senate President instead of targeting opposition figures like Peter Obi.