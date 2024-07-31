You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

According to Daily Trust, Akpabio, who spoke at an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Rivers State on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, said those interested in the protest can go ahead with their plan “but let us be there eating.”

Akpabio’s derisive remark came two days ahead of the planned nationwide protests starting from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10.

The Senate President admitted that there’s economic hardship in the country, saying everyone can feel the impact of what is happening in the country.

“All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change, let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta,” he said.

Akpabio thinks elections losers are behind hunger protests

This reinforced his earlier remark about the upcoming protest. According to him, the nationwide demonstration is sponsored by election losers.

Akpabio believes the protest is not organic, claiming people who lost elections last year are planning to gain power through the backdoor.