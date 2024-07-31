ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Bayo Wahab

Akpabio’s derisive remark came barely 48 hours before the planned nationwide protests.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is one of the biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023 [Guardian]
Senator Godswill Akpabio is one of the biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023 [Guardian]

Recommended articles

According to Daily Trust, Akpabio, who spoke at an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Rivers State on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, said those interested in the protest can go ahead with their plan “but let us be there eating.”

Akpabio’s derisive remark came two days ahead of the planned nationwide protests starting from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10.

Nigerians are set to troop out to protest against bad governance. [Bloomberg.com]
Nigerians are set to troop out to protest against bad governance. [Bloomberg.com] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President admitted that there’s economic hardship in the country, saying everyone can feel the impact of what is happening in the country.

“All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change, let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta,” he said.

This reinforced his earlier remark about the upcoming protest. According to him, the nationwide demonstration is sponsored by election losers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio believes the protest is not organic, claiming people who lost elections last year are planning to gain power through the backdoor.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State said this at the State House in Abuja after President Bola Tinubu signed the new minimum wage bill into law on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike