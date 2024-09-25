ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, warns of looming strike

Segun Adeyemi

The union reiterated the need to fund public universities, pay for earned academic allowances, and adopt the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) instead of IPPIS.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Recommended articles

This follows the expiration of an earlier 21-day ultimatum.

ASUU's core demands include renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, paying withheld salaries following their eight-month industrial action in 2022, and funding for revitalising public universities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed frustration with the government's lack of commitment, accusing it of delaying the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, during which all lingering issues must be concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the union," Osodeke said.

READ ALSO: Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

He warned that ASUU should not be blamed for any industrial unrest if the government fails to act.

"The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government's failure to seize this new opportunity," he stated.

ASUU also seeks the release of unpaid salaries for staff affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the payment of third-party deductions, including check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union reiterated the need to fund public universities, pay for earned academic allowances, and adopt the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) instead of IPPIS.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Akwa Ibom residents capture 5 suspects vandalising high-tension cables

Akwa Ibom residents capture 5 suspects vandalising high-tension cables

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

R-L: Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ICRC Director General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh. [ICRC]

FG begins audit of PPP projects nationwide

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF