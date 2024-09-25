ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, warns of looming strike

This follows the expiration of an earlier 21-day ultimatum.

ASUU's core demands include renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, paying withheld salaries following their eight-month industrial action in 2022, and funding for revitalising public universities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed frustration with the government's lack of commitment, accusing it of delaying the process.

"ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, during which all lingering issues must be concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the union," Osodeke said.

He warned that ASUU should not be blamed for any industrial unrest if the government fails to act.

"The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government's failure to seize this new opportunity," he stated.

ASUU also seeks the release of unpaid salaries for staff affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the payment of third-party deductions, including check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

