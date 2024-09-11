ADVERTISEMENT
Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

Segun Adeyemi

Issues surrounding four years of unpaid promotion arrears and the non-implementation of wage awards further compounded the challenges.

Workers continue to operate under the outdated salary structure from 2012. [Facebook]
Workers continue to operate under the outdated salary structure from 2012. [Facebook]

According to Daily Trust, the union embarked on the indefinite strike due to long-standing unresolved welfare concerns that have been ignored for too long, creating an urgent need for immediate action.

ASUU branch chairman Dr Suleiman Salihu Jauro announced the strike, citing unsatisfactory teaching and learning conditions.

He stated that despite multiple attempts to resolve the issues peacefully, the government's failure to meet key demands has led to this decision.

He highlighted the non-implementation of the 2021 Memorandum of Action (MoA), which included financial commitments from the Gombe State government.

"One major component of the 2021 MoA is the provision of 50 million annually to the university, which has not been fulfilled in almost four years," Dr Jauro lamented.

He further expressed concerns about the unpaid Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), which have accumulated over five years, leaving academic staff to bear an excessive workload without proper compensation.

Dr Jauro also pointed out the failure to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage, which Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed into law in 2020.

Workers continue to operate under the outdated salary structure from 2012.

Additionally, issues surrounding four years of unpaid promotion arrears and the non-implementation of wage awards further compounded the challenges.

In a recent attempt to address the situation, the state government approved ₦265 million for promotion arrears, but Dr Jauro stated that no payment had been received.

He urged students and parents to remain patient and called on the government to honour its commitments.

