TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

Segun Adeyemi

Power supply has been successfully restored to critical areas, including the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centres across the country.

The Nigeria power grid collapsed for the second time in less than 24 hours. [Getty Images]
Efforts to restore power commenced immediately, with the Azura power station playing a crucial role in initiating the black start process.

Despite reaching advanced recovery stages by 10:24 AM today, TCN encountered a minor setback temporarily hindering progress.

"The slight setback notwithstanding, TCN continued with the grid recovery process, which has reached an advanced stage," the company stated, ensuring bulk power availability to approximately 90% of its substations nationwide.

Notably, the Ibom Gas generating station remained unaffected by the disturbance, maintaining its supply to regions in the South-South, including Eket, Ekim, Uyo, and the Itu 132kV transmission substations.

Looking ahead, TCN plans to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident once the grid is fully restored.

"Investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out as soon as the grid is fully restored," assured Ndidi Mbah, GM of Public Affairs.

The ongoing efforts highlight TCN's commitment to maintaining stability in Nigeria's power supply system, even amid challenges.

Segun Adeyemi

