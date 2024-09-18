ADVERTISEMENT
Pressure on Tinubu as Abdulsalami demands action as hardship worsens

Segun Adeyemi

He stressed that palliatives were not a long-term solution and suggested that the government intervene by purchasing essential food items and selling them at subsidised rates.

L-R: Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]
L-R: Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Speaking at his residence in Minna, Niger State, during a meeting with the leadership of the Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights, Abubakar warned that many Nigerians are struggling to afford basic necessities.

"Everyone is complaining about the hardship, and it seems to be getting out of control. People can't afford three square meals," Abubakar lamented, highlighting the soaring costs of food, transportation, and education.

The former military ruler revealed that he was part of a forum that made three key recommendations to the federal government on how to address the worsening economic conditions.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

He stressed that palliatives were not a long-term solution and suggested that the government intervene by purchasing essential food items and selling them at subsidised rates.

"The government should flood communities with food, buy and sell at reduced prices, allowing people to purchase based on their income levels," he proposed.

Abubakar urged peaceful demonstrations in light of the upcoming #EndBadGovernance protests, recalling the violence and looting that marred previous protests.

"During the last protest, we witnessed needless destruction and theft," he said.

Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi, leader of the visiting delegation, congratulated Abubakar on his recent birthday and urged him to appeal to the government to ease the ongoing economic crisis.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

